Mimi Chakraborty back on OTT with Nirjhar Mitra's Queens, teaser drops today!

In the shadow of North Bengal's most dangerous power structures, four widows uncover the truth behind their husbands' cold-blooded execution, form the plot of Nirjhar Mitra's new show Queens. What begins as survival and revenge, quickly becomes something far more calculated. Starring Mimi Chakraborty, Baisakhi Marjit, Payel De, Debjani Singha, Durbar Sharma, Joydeep Mukherjee, Arna Mukhopadhyay, Subrata Sengupta, Shayak Roy, Kaushik Chattopadhyay, Debanjan Mitra, Judhajit Sarkar and Rahul Dev Bose, the show will premiere on hoichoi on June 12. The teaser will drop today.
When armed assailants storm the Sarkar wedding reception in the heart of North Bengal, every man of the family is executed in cold blood. The father and his three sons of the Sarkar lineage are gunned down in a single, surgical strike, leaving behind four women, Meera, Sabitri, Jhuma and Polly widowed, shattered, and dangerously close to a truth that was never meant to reach them.
That truth traces back to Nilmoni Mishra, the most formidable and feared powerbroker, whose trafficking empire operates beneath a meticulously constructed facade of political legitimacy. The Sarkar men had been quietly dismantling his operation from within. Their reward was a massacre. Now the women who inherit their silence also inherit their enemies.
Grief is fleeting. Revenge is a promise. The four women make an irreversible choice to stop mourning and start settling scores, targeting every man who pulled the trigger, every hand that was paid, and every powerful figure who gave the order. With Meera, pregnant and ferociously focused, emerging as the architect of their retribution, can these queens truly win, or will the empire simply finish them all?