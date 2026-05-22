Mimi Chakraborty back on OTT with Nirjhar Mitra's Queens, teaser drops today!

In the shadow of North Bengal's most dangerous power structures, four widows uncover the truth behind their husbands' cold-blooded execution, form the plot of Nirjhar Mitra's new show Queens. What begins as survival and revenge, quickly becomes something far more calculated. Starring Mimi Chakraborty, Baisakhi Marjit, Payel De, Debjani Singha, Durbar Sharma, Joydeep Mukherjee, Arna Mukhopadhyay, Subrata Sengupta, Shayak Roy, Kaushik Chattopadhyay, Debanjan Mitra, Judhajit Sarkar and Rahul Dev Bose, the show will premiere on hoichoi on June 12. The teaser will drop today.

Mimi Chakraborty's Queens see widows trying to uncover their husbands' murders

When armed assailants storm the Sarkar wedding reception in the heart of North Bengal, every man of the family is executed in cold blood. The father and his three sons of the Sarkar lineage are gunned down in a single, surgical strike, leaving behind four women, Meera, Sabitri, Jhuma and Polly widowed, shattered, and dangerously close to a truth that was never meant to reach them.