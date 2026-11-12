The surprising reason Nick Jonas talked Priyanka Chopra out of a private island wedding

Global couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018 at a lavish wedding in Jodhpur. The couple got hitched as per both Hindu and Christian traditions.

Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas wanted an Indian wedding

Back in 2019, when PeeCee appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Barfi actress revealed that it was Nick who pitched the idea of getting married in India.

Talking to Jimmy, Priyanka shared that she always wished to get married on a private island; however, Nick suggested that they should get hitched in India.

PeeCee said, “I always wanted to get married in a private island away from everything. We were like really stressed out about it cause we thought Seychelles, Maldives, Mauritius and nothing was working out, how will we fly everyone and the logistics."