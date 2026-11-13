The unscripted backstage gesture by Diljit Dosanjh that left Daddy Yankee’s mother completely stunned

Social media quickly erupted with praise. One user noted, "Pure Punjabi values on a global stage. No matter how big the fame gets, the sanskaar stay unmatched." Another fan celebrated the beautiful display of respect.

Taking to Instagram to commemorate the evening, Diljit wrote, "PANJABI AA GAYE @latingrammys OYE. Dunia Di Har Stage Te PANJABI Boli Jau Gi.. Baba Sukh Rakhe. Shoutout to Big Brother @daddyyankee. Thank you for Bringing Two Cultures Together On One Stage."

This historic debut is the latest milestone in an unstoppable international career. Following a record-setting appearance in 2023, the global sensation is confirmed to return to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2027. He will take the stage in April alongside megastars like Dua Lipa and Madonna. Meanwhile, he continues to entertain domestic crowds on his ongoing Aura India Tour.