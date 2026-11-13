The unscripted backstage gesture by Diljit Dosanjh that left Daddy Yankee’s mother completely stunned

Diljit Dosanjh has bridged cultural divides by becoming the first Indian artist to perform live at the Latin Grammy Awards. Taking the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Diljit delivered a high-energy rendition of the hit bilingual track Pokito alongside Puerto Rican icon Daddy Yankee. Their dynamic set seamlessly blended Latin and Punjabi beats.
While the performance made headlines, a heartwarming backstage interaction truly captivated fans. A viral video captured the moment Yankee introduced his mother, Rosa Rodríguez, to the singer. In a traditional display of respect, Diljit instantly bowed to touch Rosa's feet. Visibly moved by the unexpected gesture, she placed a hand over her heart with a warm smile as her son cheered.
Social media quickly erupted with praise. One user noted, "Pure Punjabi values on a global stage. No matter how big the fame gets, the sanskaar stay unmatched." Another fan celebrated the beautiful display of respect.
Taking to Instagram to commemorate the evening, Diljit wrote, "PANJABI AA GAYE @latingrammys OYE. Dunia Di Har Stage Te PANJABI Boli Jau Gi.. Baba Sukh Rakhe. Shoutout to Big Brother @daddyyankee. Thank you for Bringing Two Cultures Together On One Stage."
This historic debut is the latest milestone in an unstoppable international career. Following a record-setting appearance in 2023, the global sensation is confirmed to return to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2027. He will take the stage in April alongside megastars like Dua Lipa and Madonna. Meanwhile, he continues to entertain domestic crowds on his ongoing Aura India Tour.