Trisha Paytas labels Ethan Klein a 'troll' in her memoir, reveals awkward first meeting

The new memoir of Trisha Paytas, entitled Crying on the Kitchen Floor, has become popular due to the author's disclosure about Ethan Klein. This book was released on November 10, 2026, in which the former Frenemies co-host refers to Ethan as a 'troll' and narrates how their first encounter turned out to be awkward. The disclosure has raised eyebrows about Ethan Klein in light of the allegations that he cheated on his wife.
While recounting the story of their first meeting, Trisha pointed out that one of Ethan’s producers reached out to her when her tour was over and asked her to be on the podcast to talk about the fight that existed between them online. But to Trisha, their fight was not at all mutual. She felt Ethan had mostly attacked and criticised her online, describing it as 'one-sided slander.' However, she finally agreed to go on air because she felt like joining the internet pranksters in their fun. It is interesting that Trisha initially considered Ethan much 'nicer and dorkier' than she had expected.
Things, however, took a turn for the worse. Ethan started bombarding her with questions regarding a YouTube video where she claimed to be transgender. It is safe to say that Trisha felt embarrassed about the video and thus didn’t want to talk about it.
According to her memoir, Trisha Paytas initially told Ethan that she had not earned any money from the video. Nevertheless, she was not sure of the exact figure since the video was still fresh, having only been out there for one week.
After Ethan kept asking her, Trisha checked her earnings from YouTube through the YouTube Create application, and she found out that she had earned US$8,000. Trisha was very ashamed to have realised that she had not spoken the truth previously.
Trisha also recalled noticing a 'glimmer' in Ethan's eyes while she was embarrassed. She wondered whether he was nervous or secretly enjoying the situation. Later, she referred to Ethan Klein as someone who loves to troll others, make fun and create drama. She thought that Ethan was crazier than what he let out in public.