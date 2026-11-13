Trisha Paytas labels Ethan Klein a 'troll' in her memoir, reveals awkward first meeting

The new memoir of Trisha Paytas, entitled Crying on the Kitchen Floor, has become popular due to the author's disclosure about Ethan Klein. This book was released on November 10, 2026, in which the former Frenemies co-host refers to Ethan as a 'troll' and narrates how their first encounter turned out to be awkward. The disclosure has raised eyebrows about Ethan Klein in light of the allegations that he cheated on his wife.

Trisha Paytas recalls Ethan Klein's pushy behaviour during their first meeting

While recounting the story of their first meeting, Trisha pointed out that one of Ethan’s producers reached out to her when her tour was over and asked her to be on the podcast to talk about the fight that existed between them online. But to Trisha, their fight was not at all mutual. She felt Ethan had mostly attacked and criticised her online, describing it as 'one-sided slander.' However, she finally agreed to go on air because she felt like joining the internet pranksters in their fun. It is interesting that Trisha initially considered Ethan much 'nicer and dorkier' than she had expected.