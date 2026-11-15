Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela break up after more than a year of dating

Tatiana Gabriela and Joe Jonas have called off their romance after being together for over a year. According to sources, the Jonas Brothers singer, who is 37 years old, is said to have started dating the 30-year-old influencer back in the summer of 2025. However, it is unclear why the couple decided to end things. Neither the representatives for Jonas nor Tatiana have commented on the matter.

Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela's relationship timeline before their split

According to reports, Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela first got to know each other towards the end of the summer of 2025. He reportedly used to call her 'Tati.' In January 2026, the couple were already seen out on coffee dates around Los Angeles. It looked like their relationship progressed to be more serious when they spent time together in various locations such as New York and Miami.