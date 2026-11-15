Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela break up after more than a year of dating

Tatiana Gabriela and Joe Jonas have called off their romance after being together for over a year. According to sources, the Jonas Brothers singer, who is 37 years old, is said to have started dating the 30-year-old influencer back in the summer of 2025. However, it is unclear why the couple decided to end things. Neither the representatives for Jonas nor Tatiana have commented on the matter.
According to reports, Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela first got to know each other towards the end of the summer of 2025. He reportedly used to call her 'Tati.' In January 2026, the couple were already seen out on coffee dates around Los Angeles. It looked like their relationship progressed to be more serious when they spent time together in various locations such as New York and Miami.
The artist declared their love on Instagram in April 2026. In one of his posts, he narrated a trip that he had made to Gabriela’s native land, Puerto Rico. In a livestream on TalkShopLive in May 2025, Joe Jonas shared that the inspiration for Only Love came from his experience of dating after the separation.
Recalling a conversation with the person he was dating, Jonas said, "I was seeing somebody at the time, and I was kind of having this idea of dating again. It was really scary and intimidating. Love takes different shapes and forms, and I was rediscovering what that was.”
The Sucker singer further added, "I was like, ‘Well, when you put it that way…’ So we wrote a song about it. “Like, it was not a big deal, but it was a big deal to me, and a big deal to them, too. But it’s okay to take a leap of faith and just try again and put yourself out there."
Joe Jonas previously got married to Sophie Turner in 2019, and in 2024 they got divorced. They share two daughters, Willa, 6, and Delphine, 4.
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