Joe Jonas opens up about dating struggles after Sophie Turner split

He also admits that getting back into the dating scene after divorcing ex-wife Sophie Turner was scary and intimidating. Fair. Re-entering the market when your ex is an Emmy-nominated actress raising your kids in London probably is intimidating, especially when the internet’s still busy dissecting your split like a true-crime podcast.

Still, Joe Jonas deserves credit. He’s being disarmingly honest about the chaos. Touring life means sleep deprivation, screaming fans, and questionable greenroom snacks which is not exactly fertile ground for romance. But Joe seems determined to make it work, leaning on social media, charm, and a “weird sense of humour” he swears is his secret weapon.

Let’s be real though — if you’re a touring pop star trying to find love between airports and after-parties, “weird humour” might not be the deal-breaker. The real challenge? Finding someone who can handle the jet lag, the tabloids, and that infamous Jonas Brothers group chat.

In short: Joe’s out here trying to date like a normal human while living the least normal life imaginable. Points for effort. But unless his next girlfriend comes with her own frequent-flyer miles and backstage pass, it’s going to be one very long world tour — and one very short relationship.