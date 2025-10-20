Vanessa Kirby welcomes first baby with BF Paul Rabil

Vanessa Kirby has welcomed her first child. The Fantastic Four: First Steps star and her longtime partner, retired lacrosse player Paul Rabil, have welcomed their baby. Rabil shared the happy news on Sunday through a social media post, featuring photos of the couple with their newborn.

"I’m learning that becoming a parent slows you down and wakes you up at the same time," Rabil wrote on Instagram. "That I’m really grateful for everyone’s health, that I get to wake up everyday to mum’s enormous love, and that we get to have you in our lives now."

Rabil shared a carousel which included several photos. One showed the newborn lying on Rabil's chest, wrapped in blankets, while another shows Vanessa and their baby lying in bed together. The album also included an image of two miniature lacrosse sticks.