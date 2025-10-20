Vanessa Kirby welcomes first baby with BF Paul Rabil

Vanessa Kirby has welcomed her first child. The Fantastic Four: First Steps star and her longtime partner, retired lacrosse player Paul Rabil, have welcomed their baby. Rabil shared the happy news on Sunday through a social media post, featuring photos of the couple with their newborn.
"I’m learning that becoming a parent slows you down and wakes you up at the same time," Rabil wrote on Instagram. "That I’m really grateful for everyone’s health, that I get to wake up everyday to mum’s enormous love, and that we get to have you in our lives now."
Rabil shared a carousel which included several photos. One showed the newborn lying on Rabil's chest, wrapped in blankets, while another shows Vanessa and their baby lying in bed together. The album also included an image of two miniature lacrosse sticks.
Rabil continued, "For your first cradle stick. It’ll hold many stories and blessings. Likely broken windows too. Balls are allowed in the house."
After first fueling romance speculation in 2022, Kirby and Rabil made their relationship official the following year. The pair have mostly kept their love life out of the spotlight, occasionally offering glimpses on social media. In November 2023, Rabil marked their relationship on Instagram by posting a collection of photos capturing special moments together.
"From the very minute we first met in des moines, around the world and back,” he wrote. “Life is far better, more purposeful and more beautiful with you."
As the release of Fantastic Four: First Steps neared earlier this year, Kirby revealed her pregnancy while attending the CCXPMX Film Festival in Mexico City in May.
