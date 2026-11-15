Who is Ramola Bachchan who has reportedly challenged ownership transfer of Jalsa to Jaya Bachchan?

According to her allegations, the deed had no witnesses, was written on plain paper, and had no stamp duty. She also takes issue with its subsequent registration and regularisation under the Abhay Yojana program of the Maharashtra government. The state's Property Card still lists Ramola as the owner, although Kapol Housing Society documents reportedly identify Jaya Bachchan as the owner. After attempts to remove her name from that card and replace it with Jaya's, the argument is claimed to have erupted once more.

Over the last seven months, Ramola is said to have lodged multiple complaints with registration authorities. The case is currently before Andheri's Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, where a hearing has started. According to Deputy Registrar Faiyaz Mulani, his office has received the complaint and requested a response from the parties.