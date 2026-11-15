Who is Ramola Bachchan who has reportedly challenged ownership transfer of Jalsa to Jaya Bachchan?

Amitabh Bachchan's sister-in-law, Ramola Bachchan, is contesting a 1993 gift deed that gave Jaya Bachchan ownership of the family's Juhu house, Jalsa. A member of the Bachchan clan who is rarely seen has been in the news due to the conflict. What is known about her and the assertions she has made are listed here.
Ramola is married to Ajitabh Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's younger brother. She was a friend of Amitabh's before he entered films, and by most accounts he played matchmaker between her and Ajitabh. The couple have four children: daughters Nilima, Naina and Namrita, and son Bhim.
She studied English Honours at Calcutta University. In interviews she has described the family bond as warm, with her children sharing an easy, informal rapport with their famous uncle.
Ramola says Jalsa was first registered in her name and then passed to Jaya through a gift deed in 1993. She says this happened without her knowledge or consent, and she disputes that the deed is valid.
According to her allegations, the deed had no witnesses, was written on plain paper, and had no stamp duty. She also takes issue with its subsequent registration and regularisation under the Abhay Yojana program of the Maharashtra government. The state's Property Card still lists Ramola as the owner, although Kapol Housing Society documents reportedly identify Jaya Bachchan as the owner. After attempts to remove her name from that card and replace it with Jaya's, the argument is claimed to have erupted once more.
Over the last seven months, Ramola is said to have lodged multiple complaints with registration authorities. The case is currently before Andheri's Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, where a hearing has started. According to Deputy Registrar Faiyaz Mulani, his office has received the complaint and requested a response from the parties.
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