Inside the extravagant royal Jaipur wedding of Sagarika Ghatge’s brother Shivjeet

Paying meticulous attention to her accessories, the actress wore a statement layered diamond necklace alongside matching earrings that added unmatched sparkle. A delicate maang tikka adorned her forehead while her hair was neatly tied back into a sleek, clean hairstyle. Sporting soft, glowing makeup, her overall look set a benchmark for minimalist styling.

The spectacular festivities drew significant media attention due to the family's distinguished background. Shivjeet hails from a prominent royal Maratha family of Kagal near Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Beyond his royal lineage, he is an established entrepreneur who serves as the CEO of the popular fitness application StepSetGo.

Sagarika gained nationwide recognition in Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic sports drama before marrying former Indian pace spearhead Zaheer Khan in 2017. Given their strong ties to cinema and cricket, the Jaipur venue welcomed several VIP guests. Notable sports personalities including Ashish Nehra, Parthiv Patel and Ajit Agarkar arrived in the Pink City with their respective families to join the spectacular celebrations. Zaheer, alongside Ashish, Parthiv and Ajit, added significant star power to the joyous occasion.