The K-pop industry has grown into a global phenomenon, with its stars commanding massive fan followings across the world. However, behind the glitz, glamour and fame lies a concerning reality about the training and working conditions of young performers. Addressing growing concerns over the treatment of underage artistes, the South Korean government has now decided to examine the industry's way of working with young trainees and performers and how they are treated.

10 hours of practice, strict diets and little sleep: The reality of K-pop trainees

Performers as early as 13 years of age begin their training for becoming the next K-Pop idol. There is no particular age-limit that would restrict the young aspirants to start their training. However, this somehow has become a growing concern regarding the performer’s education and other well-being. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in order to address this concern has decided to conduct its first industry-wide investigation into the working conditions of underage K-POP idols in 2027.

South Korean law already requires entertainment agencies to ensure that minors get enough time for school, rest and sleep. They are generally not allowed to work between 10 pm and 6 am, though there are some exceptions. However, the abovementioned concerns remain over whether agencies actually follow these rules, especially when young performers have late-night schedules or have to travel overseas for work. This examination could bring a change in the industry that is not very lenient on its performers.