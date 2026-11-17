The K-pop industry has grown into a global phenomenon, with its stars commanding massive fan followings across the world. However, behind the glitz, glamour and fame lies a concerning reality about the training and working conditions of young performers. Addressing growing concerns over the treatment of underage artistes, the South Korean government has now decided to examine the industry's way of working with young trainees and performers and how they are treated.
Performers as early as 13 years of age begin their training for becoming the next K-Pop idol. There is no particular age-limit that would restrict the young aspirants to start their training. However, this somehow has become a growing concern regarding the performer’s education and other well-being. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in order to address this concern has decided to conduct its first industry-wide investigation into the working conditions of underage K-POP idols in 2027.
South Korean law already requires entertainment agencies to ensure that minors get enough time for school, rest and sleep. They are generally not allowed to work between 10 pm and 6 am, though there are some exceptions. However, the abovementioned concerns remain over whether agencies actually follow these rules, especially when young performers have late-night schedules or have to travel overseas for work. This examination could bring a change in the industry that is not very lenient on its performers.
A K-pop trainee's day is packed with lessons, practice and regular evaluations, leaving very little room for anything else. A typical schedule can start with exercise, followed by English and rap lessons, hours of individual practice, weekly performance reviews and choreography classes. Trainees often spend around 10 hours a day, six days a week, preparing for their chance to debut. Their routine also includes strict food habits, school and limited time for friends and family.
As per a report this is a schedule of a regular K-Pop trainee:
10am-11am: Exercise
11am -12pm : English lesson
12pm -1pm: Lunch
1pm -2pm: Rap lesson
2pm -3pm: Rap lesson
3pm -4pm: Free practicing
4pm -5pm: Free practicing
5pm -6pm: Dinner
6pm -7pm: Weekly monitoring
7pm -8pm : Weekly monitoring
8pm -9pm: Choreography lesson
9pm -10pm : Choreography lesson
10pm -11pm: Weekly monitoring
Apart from these, there are a few changes throughout the week such as vocal, dance and instrument lessons switching back and forth between the rap lessons, and finally leaving very little time for regular schools.
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