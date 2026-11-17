Tiger Shroff resumes shooting after firing incident

Meanwhile, Tiger has also returned to work. According to media reports, the actor recently wrapped up a four-day song shoot with Janhvi Kapoor in Pune for Raj Mehta's upcoming film, Lag Jaa Gale. The dance number, choreographed by Bosco Martis, was filmed at a popular pub in the city's Kalyani Nagar area.

However, security around the actor reportedly remains tight.

Tiger survived a suspected targeted shooting attempt on the evening of October 18, when gunmen allegedly opened fire at his car as he was leaving a football ground in Juhu. The actor escaped unharmed, although his driver and a bystander sustained injuries.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the case, with 14 people arrested so far. As of the November 16 court hearing, 13 people have been formally named as accused, 12 of whom are in judicial custody. The investigation is ongoing, with police continuing to probe the alleged weapon supply chain and financial links.