Tiger Shroff has returned to social media nearly a month after a shooting incident involving him in Mumbai. The actor shared a teaser of his upcoming song, Tenu Leke Jaana, on Monday, marking his first post since the October 18 incident.
On Tuesday, Tiger took to Instagram to share a teaser that shows him flaunting his chiselled physique in a black tuxedo, dancing and romancing actress Ketika Sharma. His caption appeared to hint at his return. Sharing the video, he wrote, “One more chance, one more dance.”
His sister, Krishna Shroff, cheered him on in the comments section, dropping a fire emoji and writing, “He is back.” Fans were equally delighted to see the actor return to social media. “Our hero is back,” one user commented, while another wrote, “Really! Seeing you on my feed after so long makes me happy, Tiger Bhai! Welcome, champion!” A third added, “Tiger 2.0 version loaded.”
Tiger's last Instagram post was a video promoting his perfume brand. He shared it a day before the shooting accident. He subsequently stayed away from social media, making his latest post his first public update since the incident.
More about Tenu Leke Jaana
Tenu Leke Jaana is scheduled for release on November 18 under the T-Series banner. The track is a recreated version of Tennu Le, originally featured in the 2009 film Jai Veeru. The original was sung by Omer Inayat and featured Kunal Kemmu and Anjana Sukhani.
Meanwhile, Tiger has also returned to work. According to media reports, the actor recently wrapped up a four-day song shoot with Janhvi Kapoor in Pune for Raj Mehta's upcoming film, Lag Jaa Gale. The dance number, choreographed by Bosco Martis, was filmed at a popular pub in the city's Kalyani Nagar area.
However, security around the actor reportedly remains tight.
Tiger survived a suspected targeted shooting attempt on the evening of October 18, when gunmen allegedly opened fire at his car as he was leaving a football ground in Juhu. The actor escaped unharmed, although his driver and a bystander sustained injuries.
The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the case, with 14 people arrested so far. As of the November 16 court hearing, 13 people have been formally named as accused, 12 of whom are in judicial custody. The investigation is ongoing, with police continuing to probe the alleged weapon supply chain and financial links.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.