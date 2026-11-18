Actor Gaurav Khanna recalled a defining moment from the early days of his career when he visited producer Ekta Kapoor’s office nearly two decades ago with photographs.

Gaurav Khanna on being denied entry to Ekta Kapoor’s office

The actor recalled being stopped by the security guard from entering the premises, back then. Now, twenty years later, the actor is collaborating with Ekta Kapoor for the upcoming television show Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan.

In an exclusive conversation with a news agency, Gaurav opened up about his long journey of wanting to work with the TV czarina and how his first meeting with her years later became an emotional moment for him.

Gaurav said, “I remember visiting Balaji Telefilms around twenty years ago with my photographs. At that time, I was not even allowed to enter the office. I had left my MBA and came into this profession, carrying seven or eight photographs with me. I handed them to the security guard and requested him to give them to the person who mattered, someone who could make decisions.”