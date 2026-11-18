Actress, singer, director and choreographer Teyana Taylor has graduated from a culinary arts school with high honours, revealing that she pursued her culinary education amid a busy year juggling motherhood, red carpets, award nominations and her directorial debut.

Teyana Taylor graduates culinary school with honours

Sharing the milestone on Instagram, Taylor said the journey taught her patience, discipline, humility and the importance of leadership, adding that she was still evolving and embracing new dreams.

“I’ve been blessed to wear many hats. Mommy, artist, actress, director, designer, choreographer, creative… and now CHEF! In the middle of one of the biggest, busiest, most beautiful and challenging years of my life, between cameras, red carpets, nominations, motherhood and directing my first motion picture…”

She added, “I was STILL somebody’s student tryna turn my assignments in on time! But this journey wasn’t about fame, applause or recognition. It was about showing up for a version of myself that still had something new to learn.”