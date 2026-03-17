Teyana Taylor reacts to security 'misconduct' during Oscars; 'I don’t tolerate disrespect...'

Amidst the glitz and glamour of the biggest event of the film industry, the Oscars, something silently went down with actress Teyana Taylor. While tackling the crowd at the Dolby Theatre, she claimed that she was “shoved” by one of the security personnel, and it wasn't just her. Following the outburst, the Academy's authorities issued an official statement.​

Academy responds after Teyana Taylor's security mishap at 98th Academy Awards

The 98th Academy Awards was all about glamour, film, and fashion. But amidst all the good parts, Teyana faced something she didn’t expect at the Oscars. As the crowd gathered at the Dolby Theatre, apparently an unknown personality from the security staff, seems to have shoved the actress, which angered her terribly.

She had an outburst and called the man as, “very rude". She said, “You’re a man putting your hands on a female,” and added, “he literally shoved me,” and that he “damn near shoved” another woman.

This got the attention of the crowd, and things were immediately taken care of. However, after the event, the actress politely appreciated the security personnel who have been working super hard, but also stood her ground, stating she would never tolerate disrespect.

In a statement, Teyana said, “Everybody was having a good time, security was just doing a lot. There’s always that one, but I’m perfectly fine. I’m happy. I mean, there’s nothing to wonder. The first thing people do is definitely make assumptions. But at the end of the day, I just don’t tolerate disrespect, especially when it’s unwarranted and unprovoked.”