Tom Holland and Zendaya have reportedly purchased a five-bedroom mansion in a London suburb for £8.25 million (approximately $10.8 million), paying the entire amount in cash. According to reports, the couple secured the property for £750,000 less than its original asking price of £9 million.
The property covers more than 5,000 square feet and sits on approximately an acre of land. It reportedly has four reception rooms, four bathrooms and extensive outdoor space.
The mansion is located in a leafy London neighbourhood and offers considerable privacy. Its large garden and spacious interiors make it a substantial addition to the couple's existing property holdings. The exact address has not been publicly disclosed.
Holland already owns a six-bedroom property in Kingston-upon-Thames, which he purchased for £2.5 million in 2018. He subsequently undertook extensive renovations on the house, including work on its roof and the addition of an orangery.
Holland and Zendaya first met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, in which Holland played Peter Parker and Zendaya portrayed MJ. Their on-screen chemistry eventually developed into a real-life relationship. The actors kept their romance largely private before being photographed together in 2021.
The couple became engaged in December 2024, with Holland later confirming their marriage in 2026. They have continued to balance their careers with a relatively private personal life, making occasional public appearances together.
Their latest property purchase follows earlier reports of a £9 million home in Wimbledon, southwest London, which was said to have a private tennis court, a separate cottage and extensive gardens.
Tom Holland and Zendaya have several major projects lined up following a busy 2026. Holland recently appeared in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey as Telemachus and returned as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. He is also set to portray legendary dancer Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic directed by Paul King, with Sabrina Carpenter playing Ginger Rogers.
Zendaya appeared in The Drama, the third season of Euphoria, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. She will next reprise her role as Chani in Dune: Part Three, scheduled for 18 December 2026.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.