Tom Holland and Zendaya have reportedly purchased a five-bedroom mansion in a London suburb for £8.25 million (approximately $10.8 million), paying the entire amount in cash. According to reports, the couple secured the property for £750,000 less than its original asking price of £9 million.

The property covers more than 5,000 square feet and sits on approximately an acre of land. It reportedly has four reception rooms, four bathrooms and extensive outdoor space.

Inside Tom Holland and Zendaya's new £8.25 million home

The mansion is located in a leafy London neighbourhood and offers considerable privacy. Its large garden and spacious interiors make it a substantial addition to the couple's existing property holdings. The exact address has not been publicly disclosed.

Holland already owns a six-bedroom property in Kingston-upon-Thames, which he purchased for £2.5 million in 2018. He subsequently undertook extensive renovations on the house, including work on its roof and the addition of an orangery.