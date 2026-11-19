As Bollywood icon Sushmita Sen celebrates her birthday today, fans around the globe are looking back at her phenomenal legacy. From becoming the first Indian woman to win Miss Universe in 1994 to her powerful comeback in the crime thriller series Aarya, Sushmita has constantly redefined the rules of stardom. While her on-screen charisma is undeniable, her off-screen life is just as fascinating.
Here are five lesser-known facts about the trailblazing star:
A local tailor stitched her winning Miss India gown
Unlike the extravagant designer ensembles seen today, the outfit Sushmita wore to win the Miss India crown was created by a local tailor in a Delhi garage. Furthermore, the elegant gloves she wore during the final round were actually made from a pair of socks trimmed by her mother.
A lost passport almost cost her the Miss Universe crown Just before leaving for the international pageant, she misplaced her passport. Organisers suggested she compete in Miss World instead, but a determined Sushmita refused to settle. She famously told her father, "If I can't go then nobody else can."
She learned English at the age of 16
Despite being celebrated for her incredible eloquence and sharp wit on global stages, the actor studied in Hindi-medium schools as a child. She was a self-proclaimed tomboy and only mastered the English language in her late teens.
She became a single mother at 24
Defying societal norms, Sushmita adopted her first daughter, Renee, at the age of 24. She even fought a fierce high court battle to secure guardianship. Explaining adoption to her daughter, she beautifully noted, "Biological is boring... everybody is born from somebody's stomach. Why would you want that? You're special because you are born from the heart!"
She is a passionate poet
Beyond acting, philanthropy and modelling, she harbours a deep love for poetry. This creative flair reportedly runs in the family, as her maternal grandfather was also a respected poet.