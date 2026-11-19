As Bollywood icon Sushmita Sen celebrates her birthday today, fans around the globe are looking back at her phenomenal legacy. From becoming the first Indian woman to win Miss Universe in 1994 to her powerful comeback in the crime thriller series Aarya, Sushmita has constantly redefined the rules of stardom. While her on-screen charisma is undeniable, her off-screen life is just as fascinating.

Here are five lesser-known facts about the trailblazing star:

A local tailor stitched her winning Miss India gown

Unlike the extravagant designer ensembles seen today, the outfit Sushmita wore to win the Miss India crown was created by a local tailor in a Delhi garage. Furthermore, the elegant gloves she wore during the final round were actually made from a pair of socks trimmed by her mother.

A lost passport almost cost her the Miss Universe crown Just before leaving for the international pageant, she misplaced her passport. Organisers suggested she compete in Miss World instead, but a determined Sushmita refused to settle. She famously told her father, "If I can't go then nobody else can."