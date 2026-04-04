When Sushmita Sen revealed how she prepared for her Miss Universe title

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who was last seen in the third season of the superhit streaming show Aarya, once spoke about what it takes to bag the title of Miss Universe.

Sushmita Sen opens up on her Miss Universe win

An old video of the actress talking to the media after her return to India following her victory at Miss Universe, has resurfaced on the Internet.

In the video, she said, “You have to get your wardrobe in order, you have to get your body in order for which you need to do a lot of physical exercises and going to gym and everything. But honestly, I did not work so much for all this.”