5 highest OTT bids in India as Namit Malhotra rejects Rs 700 crore OTT deal

Producer Namit Malhotra has turned down a whopping INR 700 crore OTT offer for the two parts of Ramayana. With this amount, it was the highest bid for an Indian film. However, Namit was not content since he believes the INR 4,000 crore budget project deserves a INR 1,000 crore OTT bid. Let's look at the five highest OTT bids in India.
Kalki 2898 AD (2024): INR 375 Crore
Amazon Prime Video and Netflix had a joint deal and purchased the OTT rights for approximately IN 375 crore for this massively successful sci-fi epic film.
RRR (2022): INR 325 Crore
The OTT rights for this internationally acclaimed movie by S.S. Rajamouli were acquired collectively by ZEE5, Netflix, and Disney+ Hotstar in different languages for INR 325 Crore.
K.G.F: Chapter 2 (2022): INR 320 Crore
The global streaming rights for this blockbuster was secured by Amazon Prime Video for a whopping INR 320 Crore.
Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024): INR 275 Crore
Netflix purchased the right for this film, a sequel of the Allu Arjun starrer. The OTT rights were acquired for INR 275 Crore in all languages that were available.
Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire (2023) and Adipurush (2023): INR 250 Crore
There are two films that are tied in the fifth position, both starring Prabhas. Both films set records after the OTT rights of Salaar was secured by Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and Netflix jointly purchased the rights to Adipurush with INR 250 Crore.