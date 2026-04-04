5 highest OTT bids in India as Namit Malhotra rejects Rs 700 crore OTT deal

Producer Namit Malhotra has turned down a whopping INR 700 crore OTT offer for the two parts of Ramayana. With this amount, it was the highest bid for an Indian film. However, Namit was not content since he believes the INR 4,000 crore budget project deserves a INR 1,000 crore OTT bid. Let's look at the five highest OTT bids in India.