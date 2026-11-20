Television superstar Ankita Lokhande recalled a crucial phase in her life when she was on the verge of quitting the entertainment industry, just before she received a call for Pavitra Rishta.

Ankita Lokhande almost quit acting before Pavitra Rishta

Speaking to Neha Dhupia on her podcast, Ankita said a lot many things were happening in her personal life when she received the call for the show.

She recalled that her father had even come to take her back home, as she had decided that she did not want to continue in the industry considering nothing concrete was happening at the professional front.

“I can't tell you what the feeling was because it was a very good feeling, mostly because a lot of things were happening in life at that time, and my father had come to take me back home. And that time I got a call from Pavitra Rishta,” Ankita said, getting emotional.

She described the opportunity as a complete turning point, saying her life changed after she landed the role of Archana in the Ekta Kapoor-produced show.

“After that, my life completely changed. A full change of life happened,” she recalled. Ankita also reminisced about the overwhelming popularity that Pavitra Rishta achieved soon after its launch. She remembered an incident when she, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and another person were travelling in a taxi to seek blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.