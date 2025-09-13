Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain hospitalized after painful accident

According to filmmaker Sandeep Singh, the accident occurred when “many pieces of glass pierced Vicky Jain's hand,” leading to 45 stitches. Sharing photos from the hospital, he revealed that despite the serious injury, Jain’s spirits remained high. “After a painful accident where many pieces of glass pierced @realvikasjainn hand, 45 stitches, and three days in the hospital, his spirit still stands unshaken. He still managed to make us laugh and feel as if nothing has happened,” Sandeep wrote.

Throughout Vicky's hospital stay, Ankita was by her husband’s side and offered him care. Images shared by the filmmaker show her visibly emotional, covering her face in some moments while tending to Vicky and even offering him water. Sandeep praised her strength, writing, “Ankita, you are nothing less than a superwoman standing like a rock through 72 hours of worry and care. The love you carry for your husband has been your shield, your courage has been his strength.”

