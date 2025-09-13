Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain hospitalized after painful accident

Actress Ankita Lokhande's husband and businessman Vicky Jain has been hospitalized for the last three days. He has suffered a painful accident in Mumbai. And is currently admitted in the Kokilaben Hospital, where he underwent treatment for severe injuries to his right hand.
According to filmmaker Sandeep Singh, the accident occurred when “many pieces of glass pierced Vicky Jain's hand,” leading to 45 stitches. Sharing photos from the hospital, he revealed that despite the serious injury, Jain’s spirits remained high. “After a painful accident where many pieces of glass pierced @realvikasjainn hand, 45 stitches, and three days in the hospital, his spirit still stands unshaken. He still managed to make us laugh and feel as if nothing has happened,” Sandeep wrote.
Throughout Vicky's hospital stay, Ankita was by her husband’s side and offered him care. Images shared by the filmmaker show her visibly emotional, covering her face in some moments while tending to Vicky and even offering him water. Sandeep praised her strength, writing, “Ankita, you are nothing less than a superwoman standing like a rock through 72 hours of worry and care. The love you carry for your husband has been your shield, your courage has been his strength.”
The filmmaker also highlighted the couple’s resilience and added, “Vicky, Ankita, and Vikaash bhaiya you are true stars, inspiring us with your strength, love, and togetherness. We all love you beyond measure. Big hug to all three of you.”
The exact cause of the accident is not revealed yet, but the incident has sparked an outpouring of concerns from fans and friends. Well-wishers have been sending messages for Vicky’s speedy recovery. Even his close friends Samarth Jurel and Ashita Dhawan have also expressed their support. As Vicky continues to recover, both he and Ankita have been praised for handling the situation with courage and positivity.