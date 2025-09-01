'My first friend from Pavitra Rishta...' Ankita Lokhande remembers Priya Marathe

"Priya was my first friend from Pavitra Rishta. Me, Prarthana and Priya.. our little gang... it always felt so wholesome when we were together. Priya, Prats and I lovingly called each other wedee in Marathi, and that bond was truly special.. She was there in my good days and held me through my sad days... never once missing to show up when I needed her. She never missed attending the Gauri Maha Aarti during Ganpati Bappa, and this year, I'll pray for your soul there, my wedee... while missing you dearly," read her post.

Sharing how Priya supported her during both "good days" and "sad days," Ankita remembered her friend's strength, calling her "the strongest," and adding how she fought her battles with courage despite her illness.

"Priya was the strongest she fought every battle with so much courage. Aaj ti nahiye amchya sobat, and it breaks my heart to even write this. Losing her is a reminder that we really never know the battles someone is fighting behind their smile.. So, be kind... always, Priya, my dear wedee, you will always live in my heart and in my memories. Thank you for every laugh, every tear, every moment. Until we meet again... Om Shanti," she concluded.

Priya began her acting journey with the Marathi show 'Ya Sukhano Ya' in 2005 before transitioning to Hindi television with 'Kasamh Se'. She gained nationwide fame as Varsha in 'Pavitra Rishta', which made her a household name. Over the years, she appeared in popular shows such as 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain,' 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya', 'Uttaran', and 'Maharana Pratap.' She also acted in Marathi films like 'Umne Jeena Seekh Liya' and 'Ti Ani Itar'.