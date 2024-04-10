Ankita Lokhande to portray ‘Amrapali’ on screen

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh announced his next project, a magnum opus with Ankita Lokhande essaying the role of the royal courtesan Amrapali, the nagarvadhu from the ancient kingdom of Vaishali. The series would also see legendary composer Ismail Darbar helming the music scene. While the announcement and a first look glimpse has been made, more details and the release date is yet to be confirmed.
The eponymous project will portray the life of Amrapali who chose to renounce her life as a courtesan influenced by the teachings of Buddha.
Talking about the project, Sandeep commented, “Amrapali was known for her beauty and grace and was one of the strongest characters in the history of India. I could not see anyone but Ankita Lokhande, who has surprised everyone with her spectacular performance in my film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. She is just right for the role as she has all the attributes of a charming princess and a nagarvadhu, as she is also a great dancer. Ankita emotes beautifully through her eyes, which will capture the essence of Amrapali.”
Ankita who rose to fame with the Hindi-language TV serial, Pavitra Rishta and has been in the news for her participation in a popular reality show has appeared in several movies since her debut in Manikarnika.
Opening up about the project, the actress said, “I have received immense appreciation across the globe for playing Yamunabai in my film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, because of which I have been getting film offers with strong performance-oriented characters. But I need to choose wisely, and yes, after Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, it's Amrapali. I will be making a few more good selections soon. Amrapali will be a surprise for me and the audience. I hope to live up to their expectations.”
Ismail has been in the forefront when it comes to composing music for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s projects like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas. He mentioned, “Amrapali will be the most challenging musical journey for me because this story is about a dancer who, disheartened with life, adopts spiritualism. There will be ten songs of various hues capturing the opulence and the divinity of Amrapali."