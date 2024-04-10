Ankita Lokhande to portray ‘Amrapali’ on screen

Talking about the project, Sandeep commented, “Amrapali was known for her beauty and grace and was one of the strongest characters in the history of India. I could not see anyone but Ankita Lokhande, who has surprised everyone with her spectacular performance in my film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. She is just right for the role as she has all the attributes of a charming princess and a nagarvadhu, as she is also a great dancer. Ankita emotes beautifully through her eyes, which will capture the essence of Amrapali.”