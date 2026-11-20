Television actors Shraddha Arya and Gaurav Khanna are preparing to share the screen for the first time in Ektaa Kapoor's upcoming family drama Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan. The actors have revealed that their professional association goes back thirteen years. The two had previously shot a mock for another television project, although Gaurav was eventually not selected for the role.
Shraddha made a remark about Gaurav's estranged wife, Akanksha Chamola, while responding to a question about heartbreak and infidelity in real life. The comment prompted laughter from both actors and subsequently circulated on social media, and fuelled speculation about Gaurav's recent separation from Akanksha.
Shraddha recently recalled that she and Gaurav had auditioned together for another television project around 13 years ago. According to her, the selection had come down to Gaurav and another actor, but the makers eventually chose someone else. Shraddha was paired with the other actor for that project.
She said, "Gaurav and I actually shot a mock together thirteen years ago for another project on a different channel. It had come down to him and another actor for the final selection, but things didn't work out with Gaurav, and I was eventually paired with someone else."
She revealed that neither of them remembered the earlier mock shoot when they met for Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan. Someone from the team reminded them about it. Reflecting on their eventual collaboration, Shraddha said, "I feel cheezein apne sahi waqt par hi hoti hain (things happen at the right time)."
During a promotional interaction for the show, the cast was asked how many experiences of dil ki bewafaiyaan (betrayal in love) they had faced in real life. Gaurav pointed towards Shraddha and asked her to answer first. Responding to the question, she said, "Meri dil ki bewafaiyaan ka toh time khatam ho gaya, lekin inka abhi chal raha hai" (My time for heartbreaks is over, but his is still going on). The remark was interpreted as a cheeky reference to Gaurav's marriage to actress Akanksha Chamola. Both actors laughed following the exchange.
Gaurav Khanna married Akanksha Chamola in November 2016. Akanksha, who is also a television actor, has appeared in shows including Swaragini. Chamola anounced their separation during her appearance on Lock Upp – Sach Ya Sazaa. On the reality show, she revealed that they had been living separately for around a year and were heading towards a divorce. She has since unfollowed Gaurav on Instagram and removed their photographs together from her account, further fuelling speculation about their relationship.
Produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan stars Gaurav as Manav and Shraddha as Janki. The show revolves around a married couple who have spent two decades together but have different perspectives on their relationship. While Janki is content with what they have, Manav is drawn towards the possibilities of what could have been. The family drama is scheduled to premiere on 24 November 2026 on Star Plus at 9 pm and will also stream on JioHotstar.