Television actors Shraddha Arya and Gaurav Khanna are preparing to share the screen for the first time in Ektaa Kapoor's upcoming family drama Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan. The actors have revealed that their professional association goes back thirteen years. The two had previously shot a mock for another television project, although Gaurav was eventually not selected for the role.

Shraddha made a remark about Gaurav's estranged wife, Akanksha Chamola, while responding to a question about heartbreak and infidelity in real life. The comment prompted laughter from both actors and subsequently circulated on social media, and fuelled speculation about Gaurav's recent separation from Akanksha.

Shraddha Arya and Gaurav Khanna's 13-year-old connection

Shraddha recently recalled that she and Gaurav had auditioned together for another television project around 13 years ago. According to her, the selection had come down to Gaurav and another actor, but the makers eventually chose someone else. Shraddha was paired with the other actor for that project.

She said, "Gaurav and I actually shot a mock together thirteen years ago for another project on a different channel. It had come down to him and another actor for the final selection, but things didn't work out with Gaurav, and I was eventually paired with someone else."

She revealed that neither of them remembered the earlier mock shoot when they met for Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan. Someone from the team reminded them about it. Reflecting on their eventual collaboration, Shraddha said, "I feel cheezein apne sahi waqt par hi hoti hain (things happen at the right time)."