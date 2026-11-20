Actor Stephen Baldwin is in deep water after being hit with a staggering $6 million lawsuit over a disastrous stay at the historic Hotel St. Francis in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Stephen Baldwin faces $6M lawsuit over hotel damage

The July 2024 incident allegedly saw the 60-year-old actor trigger a fire sprinkler in his en suite bathroom, leading to a catastrophic flood. According to legal filings, Westfield Insurance Company claims Stephen caused a "substantial and uncontrolled discharge of water" that ravaged the luxury property. The deluge damaged multiple guest rooms, hallways, ceilings and walls, requiring extensive repairs to restore the building.

At the time, Stephen reportedly told hotel staff he accidentally made contact with the sprinkler head while using a towel. However, the insurance firm—which covers Heritage Hotels and Resorts Inc.—accuses the veteran star of acting "carelessly and negligently". They argue he completely failed to "exercise reasonable care in the use of the hotel room".