Hailey Bieber’s sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow faces prison time over club scuffle

Hailey Bieber’s elder sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow is confronting the possibility of a one-year prison sentence after being indicted by Georgia prosecutors earlier this week on several criminal charges. The 33-year-old model has four counts of misdemeanors that comprise battery, simple battery, simple assault and criminal trespass.
The legal battle is based on a blowout in February 2024, at a Club called Elan in Savannah, Georgia. As documented in the court, Alaia was caught in the middle of a physical fight with various employees after she apparently broke into a locked employee restroom.
A night of chaos
The eyewitness testimonies and police logs create a clear image of the evening. One of the bartenders of the establishment, Haleigh Cauley, said that she first allowed Alaia some privacy in the personal bathroom after the model said she had to change her tampon. But, as Haleigh returned to check on the room, Alaia supposedly took the used feminine hygiene item and threw it at her.
There were security camera shots of the club allegedly supporting the scenes of mayhem that ensued. Prosecutors are claiming that when bouncers tried to get the model out of the premises, Alaia fought them the whole way. In the process, she is accused to have struck one of the security guards on their genitals and yank much of the hair off the head of another.
Legal repercussions
Although Alaia has denied the allegations at first, saying to the police that she was protecting herself against being forcibly moved, police records reveal that she later concurred that she had thrown the tampons. Despite the lack of movement of the case during the first year, there was a formal filing of the charges on January 26, which indicates that any other pre-trial diversion could have ended.
Alaia has the maximum sentence of 12 months in jail in case she is found guilty of the battery charge. The oldest daughter of Stephen and Kennya Baldwin will soon stand arraigned on the April 23. The model representatives have not come out with an official statement about the new charges.