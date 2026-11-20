The highly anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto VI has dominated the internet, but not everyone is completely thrilled with the digital experience. Controversial Twitch streamer Lacy has sparked a fierce debate among gamers after publicly criticising the blockbuster title’s storyline during a recent broadcast.

Lacy slams GTA 6 storyline as slow and underwhelming

After reaching the halfway completion mark, the 23-year-old content creator, whose real name is Nicholas Fosco, expressed severe disappointment with the narrative pacing. He argued that the game spends far too much time exploring the romantic dynamic between protagonists Jason and Lucia instead of delivering the explosive criminal operations fans expect.

"I'm 50 percent done and in my opinion the storyline is too slow," Nicholas told his live audience. "It's way too focused on Jason and Lucia as a relationship… I was expecting there to be big heists kinda like there was in GTA 5."