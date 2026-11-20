The highly anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto VI has dominated the internet, but not everyone is completely thrilled with the digital experience. Controversial Twitch streamer Lacy has sparked a fierce debate among gamers after publicly criticising the blockbuster title’s storyline during a recent broadcast.
After reaching the halfway completion mark, the 23-year-old content creator, whose real name is Nicholas Fosco, expressed severe disappointment with the narrative pacing. He argued that the game spends far too much time exploring the romantic dynamic between protagonists Jason and Lucia instead of delivering the explosive criminal operations fans expect.
"I'm 50 percent done and in my opinion the storyline is too slow," Nicholas told his live audience. "It's way too focused on Jason and Lucia as a relationship… I was expecting there to be big heists kinda like there was in GTA 5."
He further explained that while the plot might pick up later, his current progress has been incredibly underwhelming. Consequently, the streamer gave the narrative a harsh six out of ten, though he still rated the overall game a solid nine out of ten due to its stunning visuals and future online potential.
Viewers were quick to push back against the harsh review. Many fans pointed out that the new release is reportedly his first-ever story-mode game, arguing that Rockstar intentionally designed a slower character-driven narrative similar to Red Dead Redemption 2.
This viral gaming debate is just the latest headline for the wealthy young creator. The influencer recently flaunted his lavish lifestyle by purchasing a hybrid Lamborghini Temerario worth roughly $470,000. This extravagant purchase came shortly after a disastrous trip to Japan where viewers exploited a restaurant's QR code system to order food remotely, leaving him with a shocking $12,000 bill. Whether he learns to appreciate a slow-burn romance or simply sticks to fast cars remains to be seen.