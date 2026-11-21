Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently made headlines after personally apologising to Shraddha Kapoor. The veteran actor discovered his upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is scheduled to hit cinemas on December 4, 2026—the exact same date as her biographical drama Eetha.

Salman explained that delaying his project would risk a disastrous clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s King or Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. Fortunately, Shraddha graciously accepted his call and assured him there is enough room for both movies to thrive. Salman even promoted Eetha on social media to prove there is no bad blood.

While this December double-bill promises a friendly rivalry, Hindi cinema is famous for high-stakes holiday showdowns. Here are five of the biggest box office battles in Bollywood history.

5 biggest Bollywood box office clashes

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha vs Lagaan (2001) Sunny Deol’s action-packed partition drama faced off against Aamir Khan’s period sports epic in a legendary clash. Both emerged as historic blockbusters. Gadar dominated the mass circuits while Lagaan earned critical acclaim and a coveted Oscar nomination.

Om Shanti Om vs Saawariya (2007) This Diwali showdown was a one-sided triumph. Shah Rukh’s reincarnation drama effortlessly crushed Sanjay’s highly anticipated debut launch for newcomers Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.