Following his podium finish in Monaco, Lewis gushed to reporters about having Kim in his corner. "It is amazing to have her come this weekend and to have that support," he said. "It is amazing to have good people around you, good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day."

The pair, who were friends for over a decade before sparking romance rumours in January during a weekend getaway in the Cotswolds, have kept fans captivated with high-profile appearances at the Super Bowl and Coachella.

Kim also recently opened up about her happiness on her family’s reality series, teasing that Lewis had ticked all 55 boxes on her famous partner manifest list. "Let’s just say that every single box on my manifest list was checked," Kim admitted. "Isn’t that crazy? Every single one."

Whether Kim will return to the garage for Saturday night’s race remains unconfirmed, though fans will certainly be watching the pit wall closely.