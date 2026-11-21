Kim Kardashian made a surprise pit-lane appearance on Friday night to support her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton ahead of the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The reality star, 46, was spotted watching qualifying from inside the Scuderia Ferrari garage as Lewis, 41, tackled the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Dressing to match her partner’s iconic racing team, Kim turned heads in a full-length black leather trench coat, dark sunglasses and knee-high red leather boots before exiting the paddock once the session wrapped up.
Despite Kim’s trackside backing, Lewis missed out on a top-ten spot during the Friday night session, provisionally landing in 12th place—or 11th once grid penalties are applied—ahead of Saturday’s 50-lap main event.
Friday marks the first time Kim has attended a Formula 1 race in her native United States, having skipped last month’s Texas Grand Prix. However, she has already become a familiar face in the paddock this season after making her Grand Prix debut in Monaco back in June, where Lewis secured a second-place finish, followed by an appearance in Singapore last month.
Following his podium finish in Monaco, Lewis gushed to reporters about having Kim in his corner. "It is amazing to have her come this weekend and to have that support," he said. "It is amazing to have good people around you, good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day."
The pair, who were friends for over a decade before sparking romance rumours in January during a weekend getaway in the Cotswolds, have kept fans captivated with high-profile appearances at the Super Bowl and Coachella.
Kim also recently opened up about her happiness on her family’s reality series, teasing that Lewis had ticked all 55 boxes on her famous partner manifest list. "Let’s just say that every single box on my manifest list was checked," Kim admitted. "Isn’t that crazy? Every single one."
Whether Kim will return to the garage for Saturday night’s race remains unconfirmed, though fans will certainly be watching the pit wall closely.