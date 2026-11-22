Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Saturday, called it "double standards" referring to the restrictions imposed on songs which had references to alcohol and substance use during his concert at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. He questioned why he faced objections but international artistes like Coldplay perform similar songs without any controversy or restrictions.
Ahead of his performance, Diljit addressed the audience and expressed pride in performing at a venue, what he described as the "world's largest stadium". He also thanked his fans for fulfilling his long-standing wish to perform at the venue.
"We should be proud that we are at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest stadium. We have performed at Wembley too, but performing at this place was something I had always wished for. You people have fulfilled that dream. Thank you so much. I love you," he said.
Recalling a moment from last year, Diljit said that he decided to perform at the stadium after Coldplay's concert at that very venue. However, he questioned the objections raised against his songs, drawing a comparison with the lyric "I'm feeling drunk and high", a line from the British band's track Hymn for the Weekend.
"When Coldplay sings, 'I'm feeling drunk and high', nobody has a problem. I like that song. When Coldplay comes here and sings it, nobody has an issue. But when Diljit does it, there is a problem. Why these double standards?" he asked.
He further questioned, "If an artiste from abroad comes and sings, nobody has a problem. But people have a problem with Diljit. They tell me that I have come from abroad. I was born here. I wasn't born in Honolulu. I travel across the world, and all the musicians behind me are Indians who were born here. Give them a big round of applause. These are the same people who travel with me across the world," he said.
Diljit added that he did not understand the alleged double standards and said he had no personal problem with those imposing restrictions on him.
"Why should these double standards apply only to me? I don't understand. If you want to impose restrictions, impose them on me. I have no problem with the people who impose these restrictions. I am enjoying myself. I send them love too," he said.
"If you provoke me, I will respond. If you get on my nerves, I will trend, brother. So don't provoke me. I will perform, pay my taxes, leave and continue spreading Punjabi music and Indian music across the world. Please don't provoke me," he added.
He also remarked that the person with whom the controversy was being associated had already left the venue, clarifying that the event was taking place at a different venue.
Diljit’s remarks follow objections raised ahead of his Ahmedabad concert by Dr Pandit Rao Dharennavar, an associate professor of sociology at PGGC-46 in Chandigarh.
Dharennavar has urged the singer not to perform four specific tracks—Patiala Peg, Panj Tara, Je Bichcho Feem Labbiya, and Jatt Utthe Fire Karda—alleging that their lyrics promote alcohol, drugs, and gun culture that could negatively influence children. He has also warned that he will file a contempt of court plea in the Gujarat High Court if Diljit includes the songs in his setlist.