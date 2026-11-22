Recalling a moment from last year, Diljit said that he decided to perform at the stadium after Coldplay's concert at that very venue. However, he questioned the objections raised against his songs, drawing a comparison with the lyric "I'm feeling drunk and high", a line from the British band's track Hymn for the Weekend.

"When Coldplay sings, 'I'm feeling drunk and high', nobody has a problem. I like that song. When Coldplay comes here and sings it, nobody has an issue. But when Diljit does it, there is a problem. Why these double standards?" he asked.

He further questioned, "If an artiste from abroad comes and sings, nobody has a problem. But people have a problem with Diljit. They tell me that I have come from abroad. I was born here. I wasn't born in Honolulu. I travel across the world, and all the musicians behind me are Indians who were born here. Give them a big round of applause. These are the same people who travel with me across the world," he said.

Diljit added that he did not understand the alleged double standards and said he had no personal problem with those imposing restrictions on him.

"Why should these double standards apply only to me? I don't understand. If you want to impose restrictions, impose them on me. I have no problem with the people who impose these restrictions. I am enjoying myself. I send them love too," he said.

"If you provoke me, I will respond. If you get on my nerves, I will trend, brother. So don't provoke me. I will perform, pay my taxes, leave and continue spreading Punjabi music and Indian music across the world. Please don't provoke me," he added.

He also remarked that the person with whom the controversy was being associated had already left the venue, clarifying that the event was taking place at a different venue.