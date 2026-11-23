Ramya Krishnan, who played Sivagami Devi in Baahubali, graced the grand wedding reception of Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran held in Chennai on Sunday, November 22, 2026. The actress made a stylish appearance wearing all-black fashionable attire that gave a modern look to the event. Ditching wedding silks, the actress wore an elegant sleeveless top. Her attire was complemented by a stunning silver choker necklace.
For the evening event, Ramya Krishnan picked out a black outfit that comprised a simple yet sophisticated sleeveless blouse that had clean lines and was fitted properly. She wore a fluid, pre-stitched black saree-style drape that wrapped cleanly across the bodice and cascaded down. The black saree also featured a contrast silver border. It marked a change from the usual Kanjeevaram sarees that most celebrities wear to South Indian weddings.
The most striking feature about her outfit was the dramatic oxidised silver choker that she wore. With her black attire, the choker created contrast and became a statement piece that highlighted her neck region. She finished off her look with side-parted and loosely waved hair. She maintained her simple makeup routine by having dewy skin, soft eye definition with kohl eyeliner and a light rose-hued lipstick.
Kavya Mara and Anirudh Ravichander got married on 11th November 2026 in a small and private ceremony in Greece. The reception was held in Chennai on 21st and 22nd November at ITC Grand Chola.
Some of the celebrities present were Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Simran, Pooja Hegde and MS Dhoni. While Kavya Maran looked stunning in a red floral lace two-piece dress, Anirudh Ravichander wore a dark maroon embroidered bandhgala jacket along with black straight-legged trousers.
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