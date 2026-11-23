Ramya Krishnan, who played Sivagami Devi in Baahubali, graced the grand wedding reception of Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran held in Chennai on Sunday, November 22, 2026. The actress made a stylish appearance wearing all-black fashionable attire that gave a modern look to the event. Ditching wedding silks, the actress wore an elegant sleeveless top. Her attire was complemented by a stunning silver choker necklace.

Ramya Krishnan's all-black outfit and statement silver choker stole attention

For the evening event, Ramya Krishnan picked out a black outfit that comprised a simple yet sophisticated sleeveless blouse that had clean lines and was fitted properly. She wore a fluid, pre-stitched black saree-style drape that wrapped cleanly across the bodice and cascaded down. The black saree also featured a contrast silver border. It marked a change from the usual Kanjeevaram sarees that most celebrities wear to South Indian weddings.