Brooks also made it clear she isn't getting the details straight from Sarah Jane. According to her, Sarah Jane knows better than to bring up anyone Brooks doesn't like. "When she knows I don't approve of someone, she doesn't tell me anything, so I find out online," the "Baywatch" star said.

The comments came days after TMZ reported on Friday that Sarah Jane, 24, has been casually dating Davidson, 33. The two were first seen out together in New York City in August, and Deuxmoi spotted them in the city again last week.

Brooks sounded a lot more relaxed when the rumours first surfaced. Back in August, a TMZ photographer asked her about her sister and Davidson, and she joked that she thought Sarah Jane was into girls that week. Sarah Jane is openly bisexual. "That's what her vibe has been, so I don't know," Brooks said at the time. When she was asked what she thought of Davidson himself, she kept it short: "He seems funny."