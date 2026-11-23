The 1975 frontman Matty Healy and his model wife Gabbriette Bechtel are officially entering their parent era. The couple are expecting their first child together just four months after saying "I do" in a star-studded Los Angeles wedding ceremony.
Rumours of a growing family had been swirling among fans following a recent album release party but the happy news was seemingly confirmed during a casual grocery run. Stepping out to a shop in West Hollywood, Gabbriette debuted a visible baby bump. The 29-year-old model looked effortlessly chic in a form-fitting black midi dress paired with matching ballet flats while gently cradling her stomach. Beside her, 37-year-old Matty kept things casual in a navy jacket, grey T-shirt, distressed jeans and boots as he dutifully carried their shopping bags.
This major life milestone comes hot on the heels of their romantic summer wedding. Matty and Gabbriette tied the knot on July 18, 2026 at Castillo del Lago, which is famously known as Madonna’s former Hollywood Hills estate. Their beautifully unconventional outdoor nuptials featured a highly exclusive guest list that included close friends like Charli XCX and several of his bandmates.
The pair's romance has been a genuine whirlwind since they were first romantically linked in September 2023. By June 2024, they confirmed their engagement when the bride-to-be showed off a strikingly unique custom black diamond ring. She playfully announced the exciting news online by declaring that marrying the singer was "very brat".
While the couple have not yet released a formal statement about the pregnancy, the expectant mother has previously opened up about her deep desire to build a grounded family life.
"When I have kids, it’s going to be: dinner every night—no phones—to celebrate the smaller things and recognise people’s happiness," she shared in a previous interview. "I love being in love. When I thought that I was in love before it was just me being a person of service to somebody else."
Now, the happy newlyweds are preparing for their biggest and most exciting collaboration to date.