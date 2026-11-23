While the couple have not yet released a formal statement about the pregnancy, the expectant mother has previously opened up about her deep desire to build a grounded family life.

"When I have kids, it’s going to be: dinner every night—no phones—to celebrate the smaller things and recognise people’s happiness," she shared in a previous interview. "I love being in love. When I thought that I was in love before it was just me being a person of service to somebody else."

Now, the happy newlyweds are preparing for their biggest and most exciting collaboration to date.