Gabriella Leigh Bechtel, professionally known as Gabbriette got married to Matty Healy in an intentionally scruffy wedding dress. The couple tied the knot on July 18, 2026 at Castillo del Lago in Los Angeles. The estate used to belong to legendary musician Madonna.
American musician and model Gabriette wore a destroyed wedding dress for her nuptials with English singer-songwriter Matty Healy on Saturday. Throughout the wedding weekend, the 28-year-old wore three bridal looks and all of them were by Matières Fécales (Fecal Matter).
Gabriette was the first Matières Fécales and she chose to go for a completely unique, deconstructive look for her wedding day. The fashion brand shared the details of her three looks on Instagram: the wedding dress, 'Gabriella', the wedding rehearsal dress, 'Leigh' and finally, the after party outfit, 'Healy'.
Describing the intentionally destroyed wedding dress, Matières Fécales wrote, "The wedding dress titled "Gabriella" is a mutated and distressed Victorian sillouette in a "toile" tone silk taffeta. It’s all micro pleated and twisting into the body with foamy tulle gathers fluttering out from the hems of the neck and sleeves. A four tier bustle cocoons the back married to a dramatic train all hand "déchirer"."
Gabriette complemented her look with a veil by British milliner Stephen Jones and her curved-heel pumps were a collaboration between Matières Fécales and Christian Louboutin.
The bride Gabriette shared that she wanted Matières Fecales' designers Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran to design her wedding dresses because she feels their clothes communicate a story. "I've always loved designers like Matières Fécales that tell stories through fabric...I just felt like they were a perfect match".
The model-singer wanted to do something different with her look that brought together "extreme beauty" and "dark glamour" and this led to a tattered wedding gown which was exactly what the vision was. Talking about the unconventional dress, Steven said, "It felt like a distorted Cinderella fantasy seeing her transformation in the wedding dress".
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