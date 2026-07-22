Why Gabbriette married Matty Healy in an intentionally destroyed wedding dress

Gabriette was the first Matières Fécales and she chose to go for a completely unique, deconstructive look for her wedding day. The fashion brand shared the details of her three looks on Instagram: the wedding dress, 'Gabriella', the wedding rehearsal dress, 'Leigh' and finally, the after party outfit, 'Healy'.

Describing the intentionally destroyed wedding dress, Matières Fécales wrote, "The wedding dress titled "Gabriella" is a mutated and distressed Victorian sillouette in a "toile" tone silk taffeta. It’s all micro pleated and twisting into the body with foamy tulle gathers fluttering out from the hems of the neck and sleeves. A four tier bustle cocoons the back married to a dramatic train all hand "déchirer"."

Gabriette complemented her look with a veil by British milliner Stephen Jones and her curved-heel pumps were a collaboration between Matières Fécales and Christian Louboutin.