Taylor Swift’s wedding dress reportedly inspired by Elizabeth Taylor’s iconic 1950 bridal look

It is rumoured that the performer loves the design of the gown because it is old-fashioned, which comes in at the waistline. Lace decoration also adorned the gown. All these aspects will be replicated on Taylor Swift's wedding dress.

Taylor Swift’s respect for Elizabeth Taylor extends beyond fashion. Recently, she launched a song called Elizabeth Taylor, which is included in her album, The Life of a Showgirl. This song captures Elizabeth Taylor’s dramatic life experiences in romantic affairs. Some lyrics from this song say, “All my white diamonds and lovers are forever. In the papers, on the screen, and in their minds.” She also sings, “I’d cry my eyes violet, Elizabeth Taylor, tell me for real, do you think it’s forever?”

Elizabeth Taylor got married to seven people, starting off with Conrad Hilton when she was only eighteen years old. However, that marriage only lasted for eight months. The rest of her marriages included Michael Wilding, Mike Todd, Eddie Fisher, Richard Burton, John Warner, and Larry Fortensky.

In addition to this, preparations for the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are moving along swiftly. Invitations have been dispatched. Some of her closest pals like Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid are among the bridesmaids. The couple has apparently recorded an exclusive video of their life together.