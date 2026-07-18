Jennifer Winget marries William Ishmael, shares dreamy wedding reel

After weeks of speculation, Jennifer Winget took to Instagram to share a reel packed with photos from her wedding day, captioning the post: “..and finally our stars aligned! ✨ @williamishmael ❤️” She tagged her now-husband, Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael, whose name had been swirling in tabloid reports for months before this confirmation. Adding to the romance of the reveal, Jennifer set the reel to Taylor Swift's Love Story.
The post didn't stay quiet for long. Friends and industry peers flooded the comments within minutes. Fellow television star Drashti Dhami wrote, "Congratulations love ❤️❤️," while actress Genelia Deshmukh sent her wishes with, "Congratulations my Dearest Jen and William." Actress Rashmi Desai, meanwhile, couldn't contain her excitement, writing a heart-filled message calling herself "sooooo happy" for the couple and raising a toast with a champagne emoji.
The announcement puts an end to months of speculation that started in April when alert fans noted Jennifer had made a light-hearted comment on a reel with a wedding theme. When unverified images and videos from what seemed to be a haldi ceremony started making the rounds online this month, things got even more intense.
In hindsight, fans had gotten a preview all along. Behind-the-scenes clips had surfaced showing Jennifer being fitted for her strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline, finished with delicate hand embroidery and beadwork. Some of the footage showed the finishing touches being stitched into place, while other clips caught Jennifer having her veil adjusted during a final fitting. The videos spread quickly, with one admirer online swooning that she looked “like an angel”. Eagle-eyed fans also picked up on a sweet personal touch — Winget's dogs reportedly worked into the design of the dress itself.
Jennifer was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover but the two divorced in 2014. Since then, the actress has largely kept her personal life private.
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