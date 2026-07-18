Jennifer Winget marries William Ishmael, shares dreamy wedding reel

The announcement puts an end to months of speculation that started in April when alert fans noted Jennifer had made a light-hearted comment on a reel with a wedding theme. When unverified images and videos from what seemed to be a haldi ceremony started making the rounds online this month, things got even more intense.

In hindsight, fans had gotten a preview all along. Behind-the-scenes clips had surfaced showing Jennifer being fitted for her strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline, finished with delicate hand embroidery and beadwork. Some of the footage showed the finishing touches being stitched into place, while other clips caught Jennifer having her veil adjusted during a final fitting. The videos spread quickly, with one admirer online swooning that she looked “like an angel”. Eagle-eyed fans also picked up on a sweet personal touch — Winget's dogs reportedly worked into the design of the dress itself.

Jennifer was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover but the two divorced in 2014. Since then, the actress has largely kept her personal life private.