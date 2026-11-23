The Diwali campaign by Raw Mango featuring Juhi Chawla dancing to Roop Suhana Lagta Hai has garnered mixed responses on the internet. Step into the Light was a campaign that combined elements of nostalgic 1990s Bollywood, Indian fabrics and modern choreography. While some praised it for the way it was visually put together, others wondered whether it fetishised traditional Indian aesthetics to appeal to a Western gaze. The choreographer, Atul Jindal, has responded to the criticism.

Juhi Chawla’s dance criticism: Atul Jindal explains the creative Vision

The video, shot on an iPhone in the Tijara fort in Rajasthan, starred Juhi Chawla performing along with dancers to her 1994 hit song. The advertisement was a joint effort of Raw Mango and Apple, featuring Indian fabrics like Mashru, Varanasi and Chanderi.