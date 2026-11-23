The Diwali campaign by Raw Mango featuring Juhi Chawla dancing to Roop Suhana Lagta Hai has garnered mixed responses on the internet. Step into the Light was a campaign that combined elements of nostalgic 1990s Bollywood, Indian fabrics and modern choreography. While some praised it for the way it was visually put together, others wondered whether it fetishised traditional Indian aesthetics to appeal to a Western gaze. The choreographer, Atul Jindal, has responded to the criticism.
The video, shot on an iPhone in the Tijara fort in Rajasthan, starred Juhi Chawla performing along with dancers to her 1994 hit song. The advertisement was a joint effort of Raw Mango and Apple, featuring Indian fabrics like Mashru, Varanasi and Chanderi.
In response to the criticism, Atul Jindal said that he respects other people's opinions but felt that dance should not be bound by convention. The choreographer also talked about the difficulties involved in choreographing the famous song Roop Suhana Lagta Hai.
He said in an interview with Mid-Day, “I respect everyone’s opinion, and criticism is welcome. But I think we need to move beyond the idea that if someone is wearing a saree, the movement must be Indian classical or Bollywood. Dance doesn’t have to be defined by the clothes someone is wearing. We didn’t want to portray a particular Indian dance style.”
He further added, “When you’re working with an iconic song like Roop Suhana Lagta Hai, there’s already so much emotion and nostalgia attached to it.” Atul Jindal found out that the dance sequences were not up to the mark in comparison to the vision of the founder and director of Raw Mango, Sanjay Garg. Both of them discussed and tried different movements and ideas for the campaign. The campaign revisited the 1994 film The Gentleman, featuring the AR Rahman composition.