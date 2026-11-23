Princess Charlotte appears to have taken over a Christmas tradition once associated with Princess Eugenie. The 11-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton has been spotted collecting flowers and gifts from royal well-wishers during the family's annual Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham.

Eugenie, the younger daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, was known for performing a similar role as a child. She would walk behind her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, collecting flowers and presents handed to the monarch by members of the public. This allowed the late Queen to greet people without having to carry the gifts herself.

Princess Eugenie's Christmas role passed on to Charlotte

Eugenie was first seen in this role in 1998, when she was eight years old. Photographs from the occasion showed her waiting nearby as Queen Elizabeth stopped to accept flowers from a young royal fan.