Princess Charlotte appears to have taken over a Christmas tradition once associated with Princess Eugenie. The 11-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton has been spotted collecting flowers and gifts from royal well-wishers during the family's annual Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham.
Eugenie, the younger daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, was known for performing a similar role as a child. She would walk behind her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, collecting flowers and presents handed to the monarch by members of the public. This allowed the late Queen to greet people without having to carry the gifts herself.
Eugenie was first seen in this role in 1998, when she was eight years old. Photographs from the occasion showed her waiting nearby as Queen Elizabeth stopped to accept flowers from a young royal fan.
By 2003, Eugenie's elder sister, Princess Beatrice, had also joined her. The sisters were photographed managing several bunches of flowers and passing them along to an aide.
Following Queen Elizabeth's death in September 2022, Charlotte appears to have taken on a similar responsibility during the family's festive appearances. At the 2025 Christmas Day walkabout, she was seen accepting flowers and gifts from members of the crowd.
The annual Sandringham walkabout remains one of the British royal family's most visible Christmas traditions. Members of the public gather outside the church to greet the royals, offer presents and take photographs as the family attends the Christmas morning service. The family has celebrated Christmas at Sandringham since 1988, and the estate's history dates back to the reign of Edward VII in the early 20th century. The church itself dates to the 16th century. Over the years, the walkabout has become an opportunity for well-wishers to present flowers and gifts to the monarch and other family members, while the royals stop to exchange greetings and photographs with the crowd.
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