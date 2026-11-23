Sarah Paulson is entirely content with the life she has built, even if it eschews traditional milestones. Speaking on the 12 November episode of Chelsea Handler’s Dear Chelsea podcast, the 51-year-old Emmy winner shared candid insights into why she has chosen neither to have children nor to marry her longtime partner, 83-year-old actress Holland Taylor.
"I like my life. I’m happy that I haven’t had children," Sarah admitted during the chat, explaining that the emotional weight of motherhood would simply be too overwhelming. To illustrate her point, Sarah compared parenting to the intense anxiety she already feels over her pets. "I have dogs that are like, it’s as if I birthed them," she noted, confessing that even a minor toenail injury on one of her pups makes it agonising for her to leave the house. "I don’t have the constitution to raise a creature, a person, a being and then be like, ‘Oh, he’ll have a wonderful day outside and I hope it’s great.’ I can just see myself following them. My heart is too fragile. I feel too many things. It’s too much for me."
Despite having been in a deeply committed relationship with Holland since 2015, Sarah feels similarly about walking down the aisle. "I feel married to her," Sarah explained, adding that the permanence of legal matrimony unnerves her. "I don’t have or have never had the need to have it be something written in stone somehow. The stoneness of it … It gives me the heebie-jeebies." According to Sarah, Holland shares this sentiment and neither woman desires the label of being someone's wife.
Later in the episode, Sarah also defended a listener who felt pressured into becoming the legal guardian for her sister’s two young daughters. Validating the woman's deliberate choice to remain child-free, Sarah gently reminded her that being a loving aunt is a "different gig altogether" from full-time parenting. "It’s not about the kids, the particular children," Sarah reassured her. "It’s about a certain life you’d be committing to that you didn’t choose for yourself."