Sarah Paulson is entirely content with the life she has built, even if it eschews traditional milestones. Speaking on the 12 November episode of Chelsea Handler’s Dear Chelsea podcast, the 51-year-old Emmy winner shared candid insights into why she has chosen neither to have children nor to marry her longtime partner, 83-year-old actress Holland Taylor.

Why Sarah Paulson avoids marriage and kids at 51

"I like my life. I’m happy that I haven’t had children," Sarah admitted during the chat, explaining that the emotional weight of motherhood would simply be too overwhelming. To illustrate her point, Sarah compared parenting to the intense anxiety she already feels over her pets. "I have dogs that are like, it’s as if I birthed them," she noted, confessing that even a minor toenail injury on one of her pups makes it agonising for her to leave the house. "I don’t have the constitution to raise a creature, a person, a being and then be like, ‘Oh, he’ll have a wonderful day outside and I hope it’s great.’ I can just see myself following them. My heart is too fragile. I feel too many things. It’s too much for me."