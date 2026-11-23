La Loba is officially returning to Brazil but residents of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro will have to pack their bags if they want to see her. Following massive performances in the country's two largest capitals, Shakira has announced four new Brazilian concerts as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour.
This time around, the Colombian pop superstar is skipping the traditional Rio-São Paulo corridor to headline the vibrant Verão Atmosphere festival. The highly anticipated string of shows will take place across different coastal regions, kicking off with an unforgettable New Year's Eve performance to ring in 2027.
The announcement marks another exciting chapter in her deep connection with Brazilian audiences. In 2025, Shakira chose Rio de Janeiro for her tour’s official world premiere alongside a massive São Paulo show. She then returned in May 2026 for a historic free concert on Copacabana Beach that drew an estimated crowd of two million people. Now, she is giving loyal fans in other states the ultimate chance to experience her electrifying live show without needing to travel to the southeast.
The spectacular Brazilian leg will begin on the southern coast of Santa Catarina before making its way up to the Northeast. Eager fans can catch the music icon live on the following dates:
31 December 2026: Balneário Camboriú, Santa Catarina (Av. Atlântica)
3 January 2027: Cariacica, Espírito Santo (Estádio Kleber Andrade)
6 January 2027: Salvador, Bahia (Arena Fonte Nova)
9 January 2027: Fortaleza, Ceará (Arena Castelão)
Promoter Fénix Entertainment has confirmed that all ticket sales will officially open on Thursday 26 November 2026. A strictly limited presale for fans registered on the Verão Atmosphere waitlist will begin at 10:00 am BRT. Physical box office sales will open shortly after at 11:00 am BRT followed by general online sales via Fever at 12:00 pm BRT.
With demand expected to be exceptionally high for these exclusive regional dates, attendees are encouraged to set their alarms and secure their digital tickets early.