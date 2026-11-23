La Loba is officially returning to Brazil but residents of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro will have to pack their bags if they want to see her. Following massive performances in the country's two largest capitals, Shakira has announced four new Brazilian concerts as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour.

Shakira announces new Brazil tour dates for 2026 and 2027

This time around, the Colombian pop superstar is skipping the traditional Rio-São Paulo corridor to headline the vibrant Verão Atmosphere festival. The highly anticipated string of shows will take place across different coastal regions, kicking off with an unforgettable New Year's Eve performance to ring in 2027.

The announcement marks another exciting chapter in her deep connection with Brazilian audiences. In 2025, Shakira chose Rio de Janeiro for her tour’s official world premiere alongside a massive São Paulo show. She then returned in May 2026 for a historic free concert on Copacabana Beach that drew an estimated crowd of two million people. Now, she is giving loyal fans in other states the ultimate chance to experience her electrifying live show without needing to travel to the southeast.