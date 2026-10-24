Missed the BTS ARIRANG tour? This is your chance to catch them on big screen

BTS ARMY, assemble! It is your chance to catch your favourite singers on the big screen. In the latest move by PVR INOX Pictures, the ARIRANG tour of the South Korean pop band BTS is hitting the Indian theatres. With this new development, the fans will be able to enjoy the music and dance of the band through the large screens. There will be two exclusive screenings for the BTS ARIRANG tour, and fans can see the live performances from Buenos Aires and São Paulo.

BTS ARIRANG tour: Screening dates, timings and ticket booking details

The first show of the BTS ARIRANG tour will air the Buenos Aires live performance on Sunday, October 25, at 3:45 pm Indian Standard Time. The second show, which will broadcast the live performance from São Paulo, will occur on Saturday, October 31, at the same time. This event will be titled BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ – LIVE VIEWING (DELAYED).