Missed the BTS ARIRANG tour? This is your chance to catch them on big screen

BTS ARMY, assemble! It is your chance to catch your favourite singers on the big screen. In the latest move by PVR INOX Pictures, the ARIRANG tour of the South Korean pop band BTS is hitting the Indian theatres. With this new development, the fans will be able to enjoy the music and dance of the band through the large screens. There will be two exclusive screenings for the BTS ARIRANG tour, and fans can see the live performances from Buenos Aires and São Paulo.
The first show of the BTS ARIRANG tour will air the Buenos Aires live performance on Sunday, October 25, at 3:45 pm Indian Standard Time. The second show, which will broadcast the live performance from São Paulo, will occur on Saturday, October 31, at the same time. This event will be titled BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ – LIVE VIEWING (DELAYED).
Fans can buy their tickets using the PVR INOX app and the company’s official website, along with partner apps. The company has not revealed any information about ticket prices and cities. PVR INOX Pictures has collaborated with Trafalgar Releasing to screen the BTS ARIRANG tour screenings in India. Trafalgar Releasing is an alternative content company which distributes movies and music concerts all around the world.
According to reports, BTS concert screenings have drawn a massive audience in India. For many ARMY members, these events offer more than a chance to watch a performance. They also provide an opportunity to celebrate their connection with fellow fans.
ARIRANG is BTS' sixth Korean-language studio album and tenth studio album overall. The BTS ARIRANG tour was the group’s comeback after a long hiatus from performing live because of mandatory military duties. The world tour started on April 9, 2026, in Goyang, South Korea, and consists of 34 concert venues located in Asia, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australia.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.