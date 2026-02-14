BTS ARIRANG World Tour to hit cinemas worldwide

The boy band is reuniting after four years. Their ARIRANG tour will include 82 shows in about 34 cities. Two of the concerts will be streamed live in theatres around the globe. BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ Live Viewing will take place in April, with shows in Goyang in Korea on April 11, and Tokyo on April 18. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Feb 25. Post that, BTS will hit cities like Tampa, Florida, Chicago as well as various countries. Bangtan Boys will wrap up it up March 14 in Manila.

BTS's last release Map of the Soul: 7 came out in 2020, and ARIRANG makes the first drop in 6 years. ARIRANG is coming out on March 20. The boy band said the album title comes from a traditional Korean folk song. The first Netflix project, BTS the Comeback Live | Arirang, will premiere on March 21. BTS: The Return, will premiere on Netflix on March 27.

“The film offers rare behind-the-scenes access as the group comes back together and charts an unprecedented path forward together after a nearly four-year hiatus,” Netflix revealed in a statement. “They return to a shared creative space after being shaped by time apart and personal change. For their next chapter, they reflect on their whirlwind past as they contemplate what the future of BTS will look and sound like.”