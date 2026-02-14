Wuthering Heights ending explained: What happens to Heathcliff?

Wuthering Heights has been storming the internet with its recent release in the theatres. Beneath its hauntingly beautiful cinematography and storytelling lies a brutal truth: this is not a love story with a comforting ending that one might expect.

In this dark drama, passion is consumed by pride, revenge, and fate. For those still searching for meaning after the final scene, here it is: Cathy and Heathcliff do not end up together and the film doesn’t sketch a happily ever after.

Wuthering Heights: Inside a haunting tale of love, loss, and tragedy

The historical drama set in the backdrop of 19th century Europe, faces love in the darkest places of all. The protagonists Catherine ‘Cathy’ Earnshaw played by Margot Robbie and Heathcliff played by Jacob Elordi, are reimagined from the 1847 novel of Brontë in this 21st century. The romance, the dark unattainable love is the plot that it revolves around.

It all starts when Cathy’s father adopts an orphan boy and names him Heathcliff. The two little ones grew up together but with closeness something passionate was also built. They fell in love with each other but destiny had other plans.