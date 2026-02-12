Here are 5 reasons to watch Wuthering Heights

At the Wuthering Heights premiere night on Tuesday 10 February at PVR Inox, courtesy of Warner Bros, the waiting area outside the screening room had been dressed in red, with roses and installations titled Letters That Never Landed. The notes inside had been written but never sent. It felt like an unspoken explanation of what was to come. This film is preoccupied with what fails to reach its destination, whether that is a letter, a sentence, or a person.

Here’s our review of Wuthering Heights

From its opening scene, Emerald Fennell signals that this will not be a careful retelling. Cathy’s father, gentle in the novel, is introduced here as a cruel drunk. He finds Heathcliff abandoned on the street and brings him home, telling young Cathy that the boy will be her pet. The moment is deeply uncomfortable, but it also carries a sharp, grim absurdity—one of several points where the film’s humour surfaces, bleak and occasionally comical rather than playful. It stays with you.

Owen Cooper’s Heathcliff barely speaks, but you can already see how alert he is to danger. Cathy attaches herself to him almost immediately. Their bond forms quickly and without hesitation. When they sneak out together and are caught in a storm, Heathcliff takes the blame for their late return and is lashed. I found that scene hard to sit through. It explains everything that follows.

Jacob Elordi’s Heathcliff grows directly out of that childhood. His performance is focused and intense. He watches Cathy constantly, as though he is always waiting for something to be taken away. Margot Robbie’s Catherine meets him with equal force. She is restless, sharp, and often careless with the people who love her. Their connection feels absolute, even when she chooses Edgar Linton.

The film is filled with images that feel carefully composed, often like oil paintings. Some are drained of colour, others heavy with it. One image that stayed with me shows Cathy on the floor after accepting Linton’s proposal, her red skirt spread around her. Later, when she finds her father dead around Christmas, a tree made of empty alcohol bottles glows behind her. Each scene felt arranged without feeling artificial, as though the camera knew exactly where to stop.