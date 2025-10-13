Sarah Paulson gets emotional outside friend Diane Keaton’s home

Sarah Paulson was captured leaving Diane Keaton's LA home following her death, and she was in tears. The images went viral online with many sympathising with her.

Diane Keaton had been keeping ill for some time, a news her family reportedly kept under wraps. After news outlets reported the actor's death, producer Dori Rath confirmed it. There is no news as to what caused Diane Keaton's death as of now.

Images of Sarah Paulson visibly distraught and grieving, reminded people of the time Diane Keaton had said in an interview that Sarah makes her heart sing.

In the 2021 interview, Sarah Paulson had asked her close pal, "What person, place, or thing makes your heart sing? You can say me". In a warm response, Diane Keaton said, "Of course, Sarah, you make my heart sing. My friends make my heart sing. My kids make my heart sing".

Diane Keaton may have passed, but she leaves a legacy that can never be emulated. In 1977, she won the Academy Award for Best Actress, for Woody Allen's cult classic, Annie Hall. She will also be remembered for her exceptional work in films like, The Godfather trilogy, The First Wives Club, Manhattan, Something's Gotta Give, Father of the Bride movies, Marvin's Room and more.