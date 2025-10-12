Did Diane Keaton know? The quiet meaning behind her last real estate decision

Still, in true Diane fashion, she left no spectacle, no farewell press tour. She didn’t trade her dignity for disclosure. If anything, the move to sell that home seems almost symbolic: an artist curating her final act, editing her life one last time.

Hollywood’s grande dames often exit the stage with sequins and headlines. Diane’s goodbye was architectural — deliberate, graceful, full of character. She didn’t go out with a final performance; she went out having already designed her legacy. And maybe that’s the real Diane Keaton ending: unsentimental, artful, and utterly in control, right down to the house keys she chose to hand over.