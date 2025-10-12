Here's how Tommy Hilfiger discovered Destiny's Child

Destiny's Child was an American girl group whose final lineup comprised Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Being the girl group's primary lead singer and co-songwriter, Beyoncé was able to establish herself as the group's breakout star and set herself apart. But she wasn't always a star and not everyone knew her back in the day. In fact, there's a funny story behind how she was discovered by Tommy Hilfiger's founder Thomas Jacob Hilfiger, back in 1997, who went on to doll up celebrities in his clothes, before he had the money for advertising.

How Tommy Hilfiger accidentally discovered Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child at a Macy’s Fashion Show

“I was doing a fashion show at Macy’s in Herald Square, New York City,” Tommy recalled on a podcast episode.

His brother Andy mentioned that there was no music for the show because the DJ hadn’t shown up. Spotting three girls shopping nearby in Tommy Hilfiger outfits, Andy said, “They sing; maybe they could perform.”

Tommy replied, “Why don’t we bring them on stage in exchange for some clothes?” And so that's what they did, not realising who the trio are.

“It turned out to be Destiny’s Child,” Tommy said, prompting the host to laugh and remark, “That’s ridiculous.”

“They performed an entire set during the fashion show,” he continued. “Afterwards, I asked Andy, ‘Who’s that girl in the middle? Her voice is incredible.’ He said, ‘That’s Beyoncé.’”