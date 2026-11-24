Anushka Sen has made her Korean film debut in Jeju Olle, an India-South Korea co-production that pairs her with South Korean actor Kang Hyung-seok. She plays Alisha, an Indian star who travels to Jeju Island following the death of her cousin and manager. A meeting with a former K-pop idol, played by Kang, sets the romantic musical in motion. The film had its North American premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival on October 21, where she joined the director and her co-star for a post-screening Q&A. Made in Korean, Hindi and English, Jeju Olle gives the actor a foothold in an industry Indian actors have been increasingly keen to explore.