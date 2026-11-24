Indian stars have been making some interesting calls on the international entertainment circuit this year, taking Indian talent into rooms, films and events that command attention around the world. Every appearance, performance and career milestone adds to India's growing presence on the global stage, and when our stars make their mark beyond our borders, it gives us plenty of reason to cheer. Here are five who have made us proud in 2026:
The LACMA Art + Film Gala knows how to assemble a guest list. This year's gathering in Los Angeles brought together Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Kylie Jenner, Andrew Garfield and Leonardo DiCaprio. Among them, on November 7, was Hrithik Roshan, making his debut at the annual fundraiser. He arrived in a custom Brunello Cucinelli tuxedo and greeted photographers with a namaste. He was reported to be the first mainstream Indian actor to attend the gala, which Leonardo DiCaprio co-chaired with LACMA trustee Eva Chow. For an actor whose screen career has travelled well beyond India, the appearance was another welcome entry into Hollywood's social calendar.
Anushka Sen has made her Korean film debut in Jeju Olle, an India-South Korea co-production that pairs her with South Korean actor Kang Hyung-seok. She plays Alisha, an Indian star who travels to Jeju Island following the death of her cousin and manager. A meeting with a former K-pop idol, played by Kang, sets the romantic musical in motion. The film had its North American premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival on October 21, where she joined the director and her co-star for a post-screening Q&A. Made in Korean, Hindi and English, Jeju Olle gives the actor a foothold in an industry Indian actors have been increasingly keen to explore.
Alia Bhatt had a date with the British Academy in February, making her presenter debut at the 79th EE BAFTA Film Awards in London. Her fellow presenters included Cillian Murphy, Kate Hudson, Monica Bellucci and Glenn Close. Alia announced her appearance on Instagram with the caption, "100 points if you can spot me." The ceremony, hosted by Alan Cumming at the Royal Festival Hall, added another international assignment to the actor's growing list of global appearances.
Kalyani Priyadarshan arrived at Cannes on the back of the success of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, and she made sure Indian fashion had a place in her festival wardrobe. At the Indian Pavilion, she appeared in an all-white ensemble. For her red-carpet debut, she chose a custom purple-and-black strapless gown by Indian label Itrh, paired with jewellery by Kalyan Jewellers.
Vidyut Jammwal made his Hollywood debut as Dhalsim, one of the best-known fighters from the popular Street Fighter video game franchise. Director Kitao Sakurai declared, "He's more Dhalsim than Dhalsim." The film, released on October 16, also stars Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo and Roman Reigns. The actor has spent years putting his physical training at the centre of his film career. Now, one of gaming's most recognisable martial artists has given him an international platform to put those skills to work.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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