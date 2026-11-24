Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has shared a deeply personal account of her experience with cancer in the trailer for a new documentary, Heal. Released on November 21, the preview features Kate reflecting on how her diagnosis changed her perspective on life, health and recovery.
Speaking about the experience, she said, "Cancer does change you. It changes your body. It changes you physically." She added that there was also "a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you."
In another emotional moment, Kate reflected on confronting her own mortality. "When you're faced with your own mortality, you have to accept that life is not infinite," she said. She explained that such an experience can soften a person and create an opportunity for personal change.
The documentary follows Kate as she takes on the National Three Peaks Challenge, climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours. She undertook the challenge in June 2026 to raise funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, supporting the hospital where she received treatment.
The film also features a conversation between Kate and her younger brother, James Middleton. During their discussion, James asks whether she rang the traditional bell at the hospital to mark the completion of cancer treatment.
"Yeah, but I didn't ring the bell," Kate responds.
James then tells her, "So maybe this is your ringing of the bell," referring to her mountain-climbing challenge and the documentary itself.
Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, following major abdominal surgery in January that year. She revealed that doctors had discovered cancer and that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy. She completed her treatment in September 2024 and announced in January 2025 that she was in remission. However, he has never publicly disclosed the specific type of cancer she was diagnosed with
The documentary also explores the emotional aspects of recovery and the importance of finding support during difficult periods. Kate's participation in the Three Peaks Challenge reflects her efforts to use her experience to support others navigating cancer treatment. Heal will air on BBC One on November 29, with proceeds from its distribution supporting The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.