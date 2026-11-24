Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has shared a deeply personal account of her experience with cancer in the trailer for a new documentary, Heal. Released on November 21, the preview features Kate reflecting on how her diagnosis changed her perspective on life, health and recovery.

Speaking about the experience, she said, "Cancer does change you. It changes your body. It changes you physically." She added that there was also "a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you."

In another emotional moment, Kate reflected on confronting her own mortality. "When you're faced with your own mortality, you have to accept that life is not infinite," she said. She explained that such an experience can soften a person and create an opportunity for personal change.

Kate Middleton on life after cancer treatment

The documentary follows Kate as she takes on the National Three Peaks Challenge, climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours. She undertook the challenge in June 2026 to raise funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, supporting the hospital where she received treatment.