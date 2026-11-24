Sara Arjun, according to some sources, has got her first project from Yash Raj Films (YRF). The actress is slated to play the female lead in a yet-to-be-titled musical romantic film directed by Maneesh Sharma. The pre-production of the movie is already in progress, and the cast is scheduled to start filming in Punjab in January 2027. The actor Ambrish Verma of Sapne Vs Everyone fame is also believed to star in the film.

Sara Arjun teams up with Maneesh Sharma for an eight-song romantic film

The upcoming movie will see Maneesh Sharma returning to the romance category. The director has already made many successful romantic movies like Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010 and Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013. His last film directed was Tiger 3 in 2023. As he has been making a lot of success in romance, it is believed that his upcoming movie, with its young cast and music theme, will put him back on track again. It has been planned with eight songs.