Sara Arjun, according to some sources, has got her first project from Yash Raj Films (YRF). The actress is slated to play the female lead in a yet-to-be-titled musical romantic film directed by Maneesh Sharma. The pre-production of the movie is already in progress, and the cast is scheduled to start filming in Punjab in January 2027. The actor Ambrish Verma of Sapne Vs Everyone fame is also believed to star in the film.
The upcoming movie will see Maneesh Sharma returning to the romance category. The director has already made many successful romantic movies like Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010 and Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013. His last film directed was Tiger 3 in 2023. As he has been making a lot of success in romance, it is believed that his upcoming movie, with its young cast and music theme, will put him back on track again. It has been planned with eight songs.
This is yet another milestone for Sara Arjun. She started off her acting career as a child actress and acted in films in both Hindi cinema as well as South Indian films. It was only after her performance in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar in 2025 that she became popular. The film had an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor, among many others. Sara repeated her character in Dhurandhar: The Revenge in 2026.
Sara Arjun is rumoured to also have another important project lined up. It is said that she will take on the role of the famous actress Madhubala in the upcoming biopic directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The shooting of the film is believed to start at Royal Palms, Goregaon, in November 2026.
According to reports, Sara Arjun is now a part of YRF Talent. The branch is involved in promoting talent including young actors such as Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, and Sharvari.