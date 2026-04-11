Internet's obsessed with Sara Arjun and Ishaan Khatter's fresh on-screen chemistry; fans demand a movie

The internet has a new obsession, and Sara Arjun and Ishaan Khatter are right at the centre of it. Their recent on-screen pairing in the micro-series A Perfect Match has left fans swooning, with many now asking for a full-fledged film, featuring the duo.

Sara Arjun and Ishaan Khatter become internet’s newest favourite duo after Zoya Akhtar's new micro-series A Perfect Match

Ishan and Sara have now become the most talked about onscreen duo and all the credit goes to their micro project A Perfect Match. The series is a six-part digital drama conceptualised in collaboration with Zoya Akhtar’s Tiger Telly. The campaign brings together storytelling and technology through a light, episodic love story that seamlessly weaves search into everyday situations.

As the third episode of the series releases, fans can’t stop gushing over them. Some even have demanded a full length film. Comments like “Really need to see them on the big screen now, would just look great in a movie together”, are making the buzz even more hyped up.