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Internet's obsessed with Sara Arjun and Ishaan Khatter's fresh on-screen chemistry; fans demand a movie

Ishaan and Sara: Fresh pairing, real chemistry, and fans already dreaming of a film together
Internet's obsessed with Sara Arjun and Ishaan Khatter's fresh on-screen chemistry; demands a movie
Sara Arjun and Ishaan Khatter the new onscreen favourite duo
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2 min read

The internet has a new obsession, and Sara Arjun and Ishaan Khatter are right at the centre of it. Their recent on-screen pairing in the micro-series A Perfect Match has left fans swooning, with many now asking for a full-fledged film, featuring the duo.

Sara Arjun and Ishaan Khatter become internet’s newest favourite duo after Zoya Akhtar's new micro-series A Perfect Match

Ishan and Sara have now become the most talked about onscreen duo and all the credit goes to their micro project A Perfect Match. The series is a six-part digital drama conceptualised in collaboration with Zoya Akhtar’s Tiger Telly. The campaign brings together storytelling and technology through a light, episodic love story that seamlessly weaves search into everyday situations.

As the third episode of the series releases, fans can’t stop gushing over them. Some even have demanded a full length film. Comments like “Really need to see them on the big screen now, would just look great in a movie together”, are making the buzz even more hyped up.

Their chemistry is fresh and something out of the cliche mainstream characters. The vibe between the actors have brought out a sense of connection that the audience have truly felt mesmerized by. 

With each episode, the digital micro-drama A Perfect Match is setting the standards high. It is building genuine excitement around the pair and if this momentum continues, audiences might just convince the creators or other visionaries to bring them together for a film that could be a definite hit.

Moreover only recently, Sara’s Dhurandhar and Ishaan’s Homebound both ushered in a fresh, new-age wave in Indian cinema. Now combine the two protagonists and we might just get something really mind blowing. As of now nothing regarding this hopeful idea has been explored upon, but we can only keep expectations high. 

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Internet's obsessed with Sara Arjun and Ishaan Khatter's fresh on-screen chemistry; demands a movie
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